ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

NRL star Reece Walsh admits he was 'arrogant' about taking drugs as his career took off after vowing not to and was partying so hard he accepted gear from random people - until it all came crashing down in a coke bust

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Reece Walsh admitted he became 'arrogant' with his partying and drug taking in the lead up to his arrest for cocaine possession.

The New Zealand Warriors fullback was handcuffed in Surfers Paradise in September after failing to comply with a 'move on direction' by police outside a nightclub near Cavill Avenue.

The 19-year-old was filmed arguing with officers before he was led away to a police station where a search found he was in possession of cocaine.

Walsh, who escaped with a $400 fine and good behaviour bond, said he's 'ashamed' of his actions and wants to be a better role model for his young fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fo7pk_0dmyVbAK00
Reece Walsh admitted he'd become 'arrogant' with his partying in the lead up to his arrest for cocaine possession 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBZZL_0dmyVbAK00
Walsh, who grew up on the Gold Coast, posted videos to his TikTok page earlier in the night with teammates

'It was massive, I learnt a big lesson about not thinking you're better than everyone and on top of the world,' he told the Courier Mail.

'I got complacent and arrogant. It's been a huge learning curve. I'm glad I learnt it at this age.'

He was suspended for two games and fined $5,000 by the NRL in addition to his criminal sanction.

Walsh previously said his mother's drug addiction convinced him never to do drugs in a revealing interview before his arrest.

After having his first child Leila aged 18 with his girlfriend Freda Puru, Walsh said he would never use drugs after learning the lessons from his parent.

'I wouldn't say just because of my mum that I don't want to be doing drugs. It's just my personal feelings,' Walsh told the Courier Mail in June.

'It hasn't been easy with my mum, but I still say not everyone is as lucky as me, a lot of people have it worse than me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqQoZ_0dmyVbAK00
Walsh was given a 'move on direction' to leave an area near Caville Avenue, with officers finding him still at the location 45 minutes later. They then handcuffed Walsh and led him away
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExSLR_0dmyVbAK00
NRL star Reece Walsh has been arrested in the Gold Coast with footage emerging of the 19-year-old being led away by police

Walsh, whose idol growing up was Ben Barba who was kicked out of the game after being caught in possession of cocaine and assaulting his partner, said NRL players had to be 'smart' when being exposed to drugs.

'As an NRL player, you have to be smart. There is always someone watching and there are little kids at home who watch NRL players and dream of being like us,' he said at the time.

'I don't want to be setting bad examples for young kids who watch the game. I don't want them thinking that it's OK to be doing drugs.

'It's all about setting examples for the next generation.'

But Walsh this weekend admitted all that got thrown out the window after his fame grew so much after his stellar season and $1.2 million contract.

'I was going out and random people were coming up to me trying to give me stuff. It got to a point where I thought "stuff it, I'll just do it",' he said.

He said he expected to pay for his mistakes for the rest of his life, and was feeling it keenly now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BOtp_0dmyVbAK00
Footage emerged of NRL young gun Reece Walsh high on cocaine inside a Gold Coast nightclub before his arrest on Saturday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDb3z_0dmyVbAK00

Walsh told the Courier Mail he hasn't drunk since the arrest and says he's using the incident as a learning curve.

'Even though it was disappointing and I was ashamed of what I did, I'm happy it's happened now and not five or 10 years down the track. I could have still been doing the same stuff and having bad habits,' he said.

'It's something I can learn from and also tell my story to young kids coming through when I'm a bit older and more experienced.'

Walsh said he was feeling a lot better as a teetotaler and when he was drinking he was sometimes too hungover to hold his child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vwg5_0dmyVbAK00
The New Zealand Warriors fullback appeared in a video alongside the club's CEO and coach on Sunday afternoon, tearfully admitting to being arrested in possession of the drug 

Walsh fronted the Warriors' fans via video after his arrest to admit to having the drugs and apologise for 'getting himself into a bit of trouble'.

'I was told by some officers last night to move on. I didn't move on and that led to me getting arrested and taken back to the police station,' Walsh said.

'Once I got back to the police station I was searched and I was in possession of a small bag of cocaine, which I had some of during the night.

'No one else is involved in this. It's solely on me and I put my hand up. I should never have done it. It's a mistake that I've made, I'm aware of that and I'm really remorseful.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Private school boy, 19, who was arrested for going 'partying at a nightclub AFTER testing positive to Covid' flees in a Mercedes after being released on bail

A former private school boy who allegedly knew he had Covid-19 but kept partying at a busy nightclub in Adelaide has left the city watchhouse in a Mercedes-Benz after being released on bail. Ralph MacIntosh, 19, was arrested and charged with failing to comply with directions under the Emergency Management...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Almost 100,000 Aussies who waited in line for hours are told their Covid test results have been scrapped - as health workers reveal they're being 'spat on' and forced to work 10-hour shifts with no breaks

Almost 100,000 Australians who waited in line for hours have been told they won't be receiving their Covid test results - as exhausted health staff reveal the horrific conditions they've been forced to endure during the pandemic. Victorian residents were sent a text message on Saturday, stating that their 'PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrl#Drugs#Coke#Partying#Drug Addiction#The New Zealand Warriors#The Courier Mail
Daily Mail

Pictured: 'Gangster granny' and her pensioner friend, 67 and 65, caught with £24,000 of cocaine and £51,000 cash in suburban home as they are jailed for admitting smuggling the class A drug to 'repay son's debts'

Two pensioners have been jailed after they were caught with more than £24,000 worth of cocaine. Grandmother Helen Wright, 67, carried out the crime in order to help pay off her son's drug debt, recruiting her friend Moira Robertson, 65, using her home in Baillieston, Glasgow to store money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
The Independent

Sean Rice death: Dancing on Ice stars pay tribute to professional skater after he dies aged 49

Dancing on Ice stars have paid tribute to Sean Rice following the news of his death. The professional ice skater appeared on the hit ITV reality series in 2011 and 2012.Rice died aged 49 on 14 January, according to friends. No cause of death has been disclosed.Frankie Poultney, a close friend of Rice and a fellow skater, announced his death on Twitter over the weekend. “Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great,” wrote Poultney, who called Rice “an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20 years”.Pro skaters are heartbroken today,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers left heartbroken following shock death

Matt Evers and his co-stars are mourning the death of one of their Dancing on Ice colleagues. It was announced at the weekend that pro skater Sean Rice had passed away at the age of 49. The talented Canadian took part in the ITV show in both 2011 and 2012. He also competed in the World Championships with his wife, and fellow professional skater, Jodeyne Higgins, with whome he shared daughter Signey.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

Carrie Johnson admits ‘lapse in judgement’ as picture shows her breaking Covid rules at West End club

A photograph has emerged showing Carrie Johnson flouting social distancing rules despite the public being warned at the time that they should keep their distance from anyone they do not live with.In the photo, the prime minister’s wife can be seen embracing old school friend Anna Pinder at a private members’ club in Covent Garden, where they were celebrating the latter’s engagement.In the picture, published by The Telegraph, Ms Johnson is seen hugging her friend while they sat side-by-side on a sofa on the roof terrace of The Conduit. Ms Johnson has one of her legs draped over her friend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I've complained to Ofcom!' Furious Emmerdale viewers vow to ditch the ITV soap after Olivia Flaherty, 19, is graphically beaten up by prison inmate in 'sickening' scenes

Emmerdale viewers have voiced their anger after fan favourite Olivia Flaherty (played by Isobel Steele) was brutally beaten up in Monday's episode. The 19-year-old character, who has been wrongly imprisoned for the murder of Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) instead of Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu), was graphically battered by a fellow inmate.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

No fine can reflect pain of losing our son, say family of nursery death boy

The family of a boy who choked on a piece of food at an Edinburgh nursery and died a day later have said that no level of fine “could ever come lose to reflecting their pain” as a nursery was told to pay £800,000.Eleven-month-old Fox Goulding was being cared for at Bright Horizons Nursery in Corstorphine in July 2019 when he choked on a piece of mango.On Tuesday, the nursery admitted failings under health and safety at work laws at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where it was handed the fine.On receiving the verdict, the family said that “no monetary fine...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy