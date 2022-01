For the first time since the 2012-2013 season, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have beaten the Virginia Cavaliers. The win was also Wake’s first in Charlottesville since 2010. That’s a pretty shocking stat, but it just goes to show where the basketball program was in the past decade and how Steve Forbes has things headed in the right direction in just his second season. In fact, we’re halfway through the month of January, and if the season ended today, Wake’s 14 wins would be their second highest win total since 2009-10. With the win, Wake moves to 14-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO