NFL

Watch: Josh Allen scrambles, finds Dawson Knox on amazing TD pass

By Jordan Wolf
 2 days ago
Josh Allen continues his magical play in the playoffs for the Bills. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen wasted no time putting on a show Saturday night.

Allen got things started with a bang for the Bills in their playoff showdown against the Patriots. Just under the 10-minute mark in the first quarter, Allen took the snap, rolled out right, and avoided tacklers for almost 10 seconds before seeing tight end Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone.

With star New England linebacker Matt Judon closing in, Allen lofted the ball high into the cold Orchard Park air, perfectly placing it above the Patriots defenders' heads as Knox fell backward and reeled it in for the touchdown.

