ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Out Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Helm (lower body) will not be available Saturday against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson, great-grandson of Bear Bryant, transferring to Arizona State

For the last three seasons, the Alabama quarterback room has included kin to program royalty, with Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson, lined up alongside other Crimson Tide signal-callers. That connection came to an end recently when Tyson entered the transfer portal shortly after the national championship loss to Georgia. On Sunday, he named Arizona State as his intended destination.
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Auburn's body of work earns Tigers No. 1 spot over Gonzaga in Top 25 And 1

Auburn and Gonzaga will be No. 1 and No. 2 in some order when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday. Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers — among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Helm
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis is the No. 1 quarterback, and Josh Allen is a big reason why

Malik Willis is my No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Josh Allen can help to explain why. The Bills passer, once again, silenced doubters -- a group rapidly decreasing in size -- on Saturday night with one of the most dominant quarterbacking performances in NFL playoff history. More touchdowns than incompletions, 374 total yards on 25 attempts and six rushes against the No. 2 defense in football in negative wind-chill weather.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Raptors' Gary Trent: Out Saturday

Trent (ankle) is out Saturday against the Bucks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Trent will miss a fourth straight game. His next chance to return is Monday against the Heat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Stars' Jason Robertson: Out Saturday

Robertson is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play Saturday against the Lightning. Robertson recently saw his eight-game point streak come to an end. He's up to 32 points through 28 games on the year. In his absence, Jacob Peterson could get a shot at some top-line minutes.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Shuts out former team

Kuemper made 20 saves in a 5-0 win over the Coyotes on Saturday. Kuemper handled the Coyotes thanks in part to a strong performance from Colorado's offense. The 31-year-old had a seven-game winning streak snapped against Nashville on Thursday, allowing five goals on 32 shots, but he's been strong overall this season. This was the netminder's first shutout of the season.
NHL
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) ruled out on Saturday

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic will not be active for the second half of Atlanta's back-to-back with right knee soreness. Expect Kevin Huerter to see more minutes against a Knicks' unit rated 16th in defensive rating. Per...
NBA
CBS Sports

Ducks' Sonny Milano: Out Saturday

Milano (upper body) will not play against Chicago on Saturday. Milano was injured Friday against the Wild and is clearly still feeling the effects. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on his status is available. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday against Colorado.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out Saturday

Bogdanovic (knee) is out Saturday against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. After four consecutive starts, Bogdanovic will sit out due to right knee soreness. Kevin Huerter is starting in his place.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy