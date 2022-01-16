ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelorette's Brooke Blurton tells fans she's feeling 'blue but not sad' - days after being viciously trolled over her split with Darvid Garayeli

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She was left on the verge of tears after being viciously trolled over her split with Darvid Garayeli last week.

But The Bachelorette's Brooke Blurton looked anything but downtrodden as she returned to Instagram on Sunday to model racy blue activewear.

The 27-year-old, who is currently holidaying in Byron Bay, beamed as she posed in her bedroom wearing a cleavage-baring crop top and leggings, layered beneath an oversized denim jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmce7_0dmyVPWU00
Still smiling! But The Bachelorette's Brooke Blurton, 27, (pictured) looked anything but downtrodden as she returned to Instagram on Sunday to model racy blue activewear 

Brooke completed her look with a pair of over-sized sunglasses with blue-tinted lenses, gold jewellery and a cross-body handbag.

In the caption, Brooke made it clear that while she'd chosen to wear blue, the colour wasn't a reflection of her mood.

'Felt sassy and blue.. but not sad,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEu6I_0dmyVPWU00
'Felt sassy and blue.. but not sad': In the caption, Brooke made it clear that while she'd chosen to wear blue, the colour wasn't a reflection of her mood

It comes after Brooke was viciously trolled over her split with Darvid Garayeli on Friday.

The reality star hinted she was on the verge of tears as she shared a screenshot of nasty comments she'd received in the wake of her break-up.

'If you don't laugh, you'll cry,' she captioned the screenshot.

Trolled: It comes after Brooke was viciously trolled over her split with Darvid Garayeli (left) on Friday 

'I'm so glad none of these people are a part of my life or followers (I went and blocked them),' she continued.

'Because how can you just get away with being completely ignorant and hurtful to people/someone you have no idea about?????'

Many of the cruel comments mocked Brooke's mental health, with one saying 'cry me a river' while another accused her of playing the victim and trying to 'control the narrative'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxubC_0dmyVPWU00
Backlash: The reality star hinted she was on the verge of tears as she shared a screenshot of nasty comments she'd received in the wake of her break-up

Brooke and Darvid announced their split earlier this month.

And on Thursday, she revealed the real reason why she ended her relationship with the 27-year-old landscaper.

In a post shared to Instagram, Brooke said her romance with Darvid was like living in a 'pressure cooker'.

'As you're all aware, Darvid and I have gone our separate ways. Darvid on the 2/1 came online and publicly announced that we had parted ways,' she began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhoN2_0dmyVPWU00
It's over: Brooke and Darvid announced their split earlier this month

'In an ideal world I would have preferred to have a mutual agreement and/ or had a say in when/how we express that to the public but instead woke to that news which obviously kinda shocked me. Which is where you saw my reaction.'

'But Darvid had every right to make that decision, his platform, he can choose that for himself. I'd say it's better to rip the band aid off.'

Brooke went on to say it was her choice to end their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3nYT_0dmyVPWU00
Candid: In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, Brooke said how her romance with Darvid was like living in a 'pressure cooker' and said it was her choice to end their relationship

'My reasons for that are completely valid to me. I had been unhappy for a bit and it wasn't just solely because of the relationship. I have a lot of respect for Darvid and what he gave up for me to be IN the relationship but it seems that we both lost ourselves along the way,' she continued.

'We had a very real love in a very unreal situation but we equally had ALOT of pressure on us too. Which I felt I carried everyday. At the start of the show, I was the best version of myself and when the show ended and my sister died. I became my worst and my saddest.'

Brooke said she and Darvid 'ended up being two different people who wanted different things and that's just that'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4A2a_0dmyVPWU00
Over: Darvid announced his split from Brooke Blurton in an Instagram post on January 2

'No infidelity, no hate, just a pressure cooker. We're as amicable as you can be during a healing process. I still love him dearly and have no regrets choosing him. I just wish the world was a little bit more gentle on us in the time we had.'

She added: 'I wish him all the very best and with support I'd really just like to move past this and hope that we become the best versions of ourselves this year.'

Darvid announced his split from Brooke Blurton in an Instagram post on January 2.

'Starting off the New Year with an end to a chapter and hopefully the beginning of another,' Darvid began his post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADb3u_0dmyVPWU00
'Unfortunately Brooke and I have parted ways. Whilst we both genuinely thought we were each others person, things change and that's okay,' he said 

'Unfortunately Brooke and I have parted ways. Whilst we both genuinely thought we were each others person, things change and that's okay.'

He continued: 'Please respect our privacy and that at the end of the day we are both just people with real feelings.'

'Thank you so much for being considerate, a lot of lessons learned,' he ended.

Following Darvid's announcement, Brooke admitted she was 'surprised' he had decided to publicly share the news without her knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJpHp_0dmyVPWU00
Unexpected: Following Darvid's announcement, Brooke admitted she was 'surprised' he had decided to publicly share the news without her knowledge

