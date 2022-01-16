ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU women power past Pioneers in Denver

By Grant Sweeter
 2 days ago

DENVER, Colo. (SDSU) – South Dakota State basketball wrapped up a three-game road stretch with an 87-43 win over Denver Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Gymnasium. Myah Selland led a balanced Jackrabbit offense with 14 points to go with four rebounds and three assists.

SDSU ended the game shooting 55 percent from the field and 10-for-12 from the free throw line compared to 29 percent field-goal shooting and a 50 percent free-throw rate for Denver.

Kallie Theisen was just behind Selland with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting while Tori Nelson and Haleigh Timmer chipped in 11 points apiece. Nelson and Timmer combined to go 10-for-11 from the field with one 3-pointer each. Paige Meyer and Tylee Irwin contributed nine points each and Paiton Burckhard added eight. In total, 11 Jackrabbits put up at least two points in the game.

SDSU had a 23-8 advantage in points off turnovers thanks in part to nine Jackrabbit steals. Irwin registered four steals and the Jacks got two each from Burckhard and Addison Hirschman and one from Selland. Theisen, Timmer and Burckhard tallied six rebounds each to lead SDSU on the glass. Meyer dished out five assists. The Jacks posted nine blocks on the afternoon with two each from Nelson, Irwin and Burckhard.

Burckhard scored the first six Jackrabbit points of the game for the 6-6 tie before a 16-0 run pushed SDSU out to a 22-6 lead. Nelson got the run started with a layup, followed by four straight points for Selland and then six straight by Timmer. Theisen finished off the run with a pair of layups and the Jacks were a perfect 7-for-7 from the field in that stretch.

The Jackrabbits outscored the Pioneers 26-11 in the second quarter on 67 percent shooting to build a 27-point lead heading into the halftime break. They immediately went to work expanding on that lead in the second half, opening the third on a 20-0 run from the field. Denver got three points in that stretch from the free throw line. After going scoreless from beyond the arc in the first half, SDSU knocked down five 3-pointers in the third period.

Overall, SDSU held Denver to fewer than five field goals and 12 points in all four quarters. The Pioneers were led by 13 points from Uju Ezeudu.

NOTES

  • The Jackrabbits move to 10-8 overall and 5-1 in the Summit League.
  • 87 points is the second highest output for the Jacks this season, trailing only 90 points in a win over NAIA Dakota Wesleyan.
  • 43 points matches the fewest the Jacks have allowed an opponent this season
  • 44 points is the second largest margin of victory for SDSU this season, also trailing Dakota Wesleyan (47)
  • Tylee Irwin played in her 139th career game, the second most of any Jackrabbit in program history.
  • Myah Selland continues her streak of scoring in every career appearance – 98 games.
  • Tori Nelson has put up at least mine points in 11 of the last 12 games.

UP NEXT
The Jackrabbits return to Frost Thursday to host St. Thomas Thursday night at 7 p.m.

