ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Experts warn against using Benadryl and milk to treat COVID, despite NC lawmaker’s post

By Joedy McCreary, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxzLy_0dmyVFwS00

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) – Several questionable methods have been suggested as treatments for COVID-19, from a medication that fights malaria to the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin. But milk and Benadryl?

A North Carolina state lawmaker recently posted a study on social media that suggests compounds in those two commonplace products might be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. Experts, however, say more research is needed, and warn against attempting to self-medicate with the compounds.

Free at-home COVID tests: Here’s who isn’t covered under new program

Rep. Jeff McNeely, R-Iredell, said on Facebook that milk “may be the answer to Covid-19,” before linking to the study published in November by an immunologist at the University of Florida.

One of his replies in the chain of comments read: “Drink up People.”

Were those posts meant to be taken seriously, or were they made in jest?

“A little bit of both,” said McNeely, one of the chairs of the House’s agriculture committee who represents the state’s top dairy-producing county.

The study found the combination of diphenhydramine — the active ingredient in Benadryl — and lactoferrin — a protein found in milk from cows and humans — were found to slow the SARS-CoV-2 virus from replicating itself in tests in monkey cells and human long cells.

But there’s a big difference between the results in a lab and those from the real world.

“To push this as a potential therapy — based on this work only — is significantly premature,” said Dr. Timothy Sheahan, a virologist at the University of North Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health.

“Lots of things have shown antiviral activity in cells in a (Petri) dish,” he added. “Many of those things when further studied don’t go on to actually have efficacy and activity in a person.”

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

Dr. David Ostrov, an immunologist and associate professor at the University of Florida College of Medicine, led the study, which found that in human and monkey cells, the two drugs individually reduced virus replication by about 30 percent each — but together, that reduction was 99 percent.

But it’s way too early for people to raid the supermarket shelves for milk and Benadryl, Ostrov said. While he is encouraged, he said more work still needs to be done, including clinical trials.

“I would caution people from going out and taking it themselves,” Ostrov said. The study also used a type of lactoferrin that “differs slightly” from the kind that is commonly available to the public, UF Health noted.

Compared to some other substances that have been pushed as treatments , Benadryl and milk come with relatively low risk. But there’s still a concern that people may try to self-medicate and “chug Benadryl and gallons of milk” instead of consulting with their doctor, Sheahan said.

“That’s the thing that worries me, is that people will take this information and be making decisions about their health when they should be talking to more knowledgeable people about it,” Sheahan said.

When asked if he was worried that his post would be flagged as potential misinformation, McNeely quipped that it “won’t be the first time.”

How many times can you reuse a mask before replacing it?

“You’re in politics, Facebook loves to say you’re giving false information, whether you are or not,” he said.

But the bigger issue might be this: Why do people keep hanging onto so-called miracle treatments in the first place?

“I truly believe there’s a cure out there,” McNeely said. “And we’re not seeing it.”

Sheahan says people “need something to put hope in. And they want some kind of magical therapy that will prevent them from getting coronavirus.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

State launches at-home COVID test distribution

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is launching a free at-home rapid testing program. The New Mexico Department of Health is getting more than one million at-home rapid antigen tests every two weeks. They will be first given to communities that need them most. The company, ihealth, is providing the tests. So far, they have around […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mcneely
KRQE News 13

Navajo Nation increases ability to do COVID testing, vaccinations

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health facilities on the Navajo Nation are increasing the ability to test for COVID-19 and vaccinate people as the omicron variant spreads, tribal leaders said. Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the facilities also are working to give out more home testing kits this month while cases are surging. The tribe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benadryl#Covid#Malaria#Drugs#Nc#R Iredell#The University Of Florida#House
KRQE News 13

APS hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents took advantage of the holiday to get their kids their COVID-19 vaccine. A shot clinic was at Albuquerque Public School’s Berna Facio Development Center located at 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE. Students eligible were able to get their first, second, or booster of the Pfizer vaccine. “They were available a lot […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM faces low blood supply

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nation is seeing its first-ever ‘blood crisis’ with a low supply of blood, according to the Red Cross. New Mexico is no exception. Vitalant, the regional blood agency for New Mexico, said it’s seeing its lowest blood supply in two years. “As of right now, hospitals are at about one day’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque teen gets wish granted after being postponed by pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a wish worth waiting for. After the pandemic changed the plans for an Albuquerque teen’s ask from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he finally got his life-changing wish granted on Sunday. Mason Prieskorn, 14, loves being outdoors, especially hunting. “I hunt anything, anything I can get in the scope, really,” he said. But […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A taste for sweet – an anthropologist explains the evolutionary origins of why you’re programmed to love sugar

(THE CONVERSATION) The sweetness of sugar is one of life’s great pleasures. People’s love for sweets is so visceral, food companies lure consumers to their products by adding sugar to almost everything they make: yogurt, ketchup, fruit snacks, breakfast cereals, and even supposed health foods like granola bars. Schoolchildren learn as early as kindergarten that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Legislation would create a department focusing on cyber security

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislative session beings on Tuesday at noon. One bill lawmakers will consider is aimed at preventing cyberattacks like the ones that hit Albuquerque Public Schools and Bernalillo County. Both APS and the county have been crippled by cyberattacks over the last few weeks. “The sophisticated hackers behind the chaos, often […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe business stands ground on COVID vaccine requirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popular restaurant, Izanami located at Ten Thousand Waves is being praised by customers for its vaccine mandate and for its handling of the occasional customer that’s not on board with their policy. The resort has had the policy in place since September. This week one customer refused to show proof […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Fire Dept. lowers hiring age

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Fire Rescue Department is making it easier for you to join the ranks. They’ve lowered the hiring age from 21 to 18. The department is also holding Q&A sessions with applicants early on in the process and providing study guides for the written test. The idea came up […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian fatalities in New Mexico are the highest in a decade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –In 2019, the City of Albuquerque launched an ambitious program called Vision Zero to put an end to pedestrian deaths but two years later, crash statistics show pedestrian fatalities are holding steady in the city with dozens killed each year. It was a bleak year for pedestrians in Albuquerque that was punctuated by […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Self-defense class held for walkers and runners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of women received self-defense training Saturday. Fight Back 4 U had a class for walker and runner self-defense at Heart and Sole Sports on San Mateo Saturday morning. The women were able to learn about weak points in bodies, and how to target them if they were attacked. “I think […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy