ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Vanderbilt ends near 8-year drought beating Georgia on road

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dmyVAWp00

Jordan Wright scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 and Vanderbilt resumed its winning ways beating Georgia 73-66 on Saturday.

The Commodores (10-6, 2-2) had won four in a row, including a victory at Arkansas to begin Southeastern Conference play, but were recently toppled by South Carolina and Kentucky at home.

Georgia (5-12, 0-4) lost its sixth straight.

The Bulldogs appeared poised to end its skid as they went to halftime up 36-28 on the strength of 14-for-27 shooting while Vandy missed 19 of 30 shot attempts before the break.

But Vanderbilt regrouped, started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Jamaine Mann's dunk with 5:37 left put the Commodores ahead 66-56, but the Bulldogs went on a late 8-2 run to draw within 68-64 on Aaron Cook's layup with 50 seconds left. Pippen made 5 of 6 foul shots to seal it. Pippen, who entered as the SEC's leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, missed nine of 12 shots including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.

Jaxon Etter scored 16 points, Braelen Bridges 14 and Cook 10 for Georgia.

Vanderbilt's last win over Georgia was an 81-66 victory on Jan. 7, 2018. Before Saturday, the Commodores hadn't won at Georgia since Jan. 29, 2014.

Up next the Commodores host No. 22-ranked Tennessee. Georgia travels to face fourth-ranked Auburn on Wednesday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Local
Georgia College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Vanderbilt#Commodores#Sec#Braelen Bridges#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
BASKETBALL
ABC News

Pierre scored 30 points, leads Rice past Marshall, 87-77 win

HUNTINGTON, W.V. -- Carl Pierre scored a career-high 30 points and tied a school record with eight 3-pointers to lead Rice to an 87-77 win over Marshall on Saturday. Marshall went on a 10-0 run to pull within two, 52-50, but Pierre answered with his sixth 3 of the game hit two more from deep to keep the Thundering Herd at bay.
BASKETBALL
ABC News

Wood, Austin each score 22; Portland beats Pepperdine 82-63

MALIBU, Calif. -- Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 22 points apiece to help Portland beat Pepperdine 82-63 on Saturday. Chika Nduka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (10-7, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jan Zidek had 17 points...
NBA
ABC News

Former Oklahoma Sooners WR Mario Williams announces transfer to USC Trojans

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams is transferring to USC, where he will reunite with coach Lincoln Riley, he announced Saturday on social media. Williams signed with Riley at Oklahoma as part of the 2021 class. He was the No. 17 prospect overall and the No. 1 receiver, according to ESPN's rankings. In his true freshman season, Williams had 35 receptions, 380 yards and 4 touchdowns in 12 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

514K+
Followers
128K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy