Crews put out flames inside vacant building in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews put out flames inside a vacant building on Rand Street on Saturday night.

Fire officials said the call came in around 7:40 p.m. for fire on the second floor.

Despite frigid temperatures slowing down efforts, officials credited the help of mutual aid to quickly put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.