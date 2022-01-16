ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott hits winner, McNeese edges Houston Baptist 78-75

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Zach Scott scored 24 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, and McNeese State defeated 78-75 on Saturday.

Scott took a pass a little right of the top of the key, pumped fake and stepped left before letting the winner fly.

It was his fifth 3-pointer on seven attempts.

Collin Warren added 21 points for the Cowboys (7-11, 1-0 Southland Conference). Myles Lewis scored 13 points with seven rebounds. Kellon Taylor had 12 points with five assists.

Darius Lee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (4-10, 0-1). Brycen Long scored 15 points. Jade Tse added 11.

