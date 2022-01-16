Morningside’s Sierra Mitchell becomes program’s all-time leading scorer in win over Doane

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Morningside’s Sierra Mitchell knew she had some unfinished business when she decided to come back for a 5th year. That determination has blazed a trail this season for the senior guard on the program’s all-time scoring list. But today, the Pleasant Hill, Iowa native stood alone after her first three-pointer of the afternoon in their 101-69 win over Doane, surpassing Amy Wilhelm’s 35-year record of 2,332 points to become Morningside women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer.

GPAC SCORES

WOMEN’S

#8 Morningside 101, Doane – 69

#14 Northwestern – 78, Midland – 59

Dordt – 69, Briar Cliff – 51

MEN’S

Doane – 72, Morningside – 71 – F/OT

Northwestern – 77, Midland – 66

Briar Cliff – 70, Dordt – 68

