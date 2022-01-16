Kevin Durant's Injury Status
Kevin Durant injured his knee during the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday night, and Kevin Durant got injured during the game.
The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Nets have announced that he will be out for the remainder of the game with a left knee sprain, and their tweet can be seen embedded below.
The Nets led the Pelicans at halftime 69-41, and Durant ends the night having played 12 minutes.
He scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists.
The Nets are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-15 record in 41 games.
Durant is averaging 29.7 points per game on the season.
