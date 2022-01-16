ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Wants to Outfit Cargo Planes with Missile Defense Systems

By Matthew Memrick
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FedEx is trying to increase your package’s security with plans to put missile defense systems on its cargo planes. The freight company may need this tool in their arsenal in case of a random heat-seeking missile. Maybe the shipping company got the idea after years of people on...

