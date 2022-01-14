PopCrush Weekends

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Donny Meacham
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Britney Spears Is Using Instagram to Reclaim Herself. From booty pics to emotional messages, the Princess of Pop is using social media to celebrate her autonomy. Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Is 16 and Growing Up So Fast (PHOTO) The...

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
‘Today’ Fans Show Support for Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over an Emotional Instagram About Nick

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, can’t believe their son, Nick, is all grown up. Most recently, the Today show weatherman and the ABC News correspondent celebrated their youngest child getting accepted into college. Off-camera though, Deborah appears to be feeling nostalgic after celebrating this exciting milestone. While going down memory lane, the broadcast journalist shared a rare photo of Nick that she holds close to her heart.
NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
Marc Jacobs, Kim Kardashian & More Honor Late Fashion Icon André Leon Talley

Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Coco Rocha, Kim Kardashian, and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities taking to social media to honor the life of legendary journalist and fashion icon André Leon Talley. Talley, the boundary-breaking Black fashion legend and longtime Vogue editor, died on Tuesday in New York at the age of 73. His cause of death has not been revealed. A singular voice, Talley rose through the fashion ranks at WWD, Vanity Fair and House and Garden, but it was his tenure at Vogue that defined his illustrious career. Talley chronicled his incredible highs and dramatic lows in “The Chiffon...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Cohost Vanna White Has a Sweet Bond With Her Kids! See Her Best Photos With Son Nikko and Daughter Gigi

America’s sweetheart Vanna White’s smile has lit up the Wheel of Fortune stage since the ‘80s. The television personality has played a huge role in the surge of viewership of nightly game shows ever since stepping onto the scene. But, one of the things that makes her happiest is the love and support she receives from her two children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro.
Hollywood stars and fashionistas remember ‘grand and soulful’ Andre Leon Talley

Hollywood stars and members of the fashion industry have remembered “grand and soulful” Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley for his “charm and wit and taste for the exceptional” following his death at 73.The fashion trailblazer was a pioneer in magazines and on the front row of couture shows as a black man, and he became recognisable to those outside the industry for his role as a judge on reality show America’s Next Top Model.The former Vogue creative director, who worked side by side with editor Anna Wintour for decades until a fracture in their relationship, died in New York on...
Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
