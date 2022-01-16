ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Frain goes solo to win Australian elite women's road race title

By Simone Giuliani
 6 days ago
Nicole Frain (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) took a solo victory in the women's elite and U23 race at Australia's...

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

