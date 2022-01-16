ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1735 Triangle Palm TER

luxuryrealestate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning 3 bedroom 2 bath "Cortina" floor plan is situated on an oversized corner lot. It’s open great room has vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Neutral tile is laid on a diagonal pattern throughout the main living areas....

www.luxuryrealestate.com

luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Magical in Mirabella | 106 Via Escobar Place

Stop 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 and Start 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚... This gorgeous home is loaded with upgrades and features a huge screened porch with summer kitchen and serene views of the lake and lush landscaping. Mirabella has tons...
YOGA
luxuryrealestate.com

2600 Castilla Isle

Superbly located in highly desirable guard house gated & security patrolled Seven Isles. This beautifully presented deep-water residence offers 75 ft of dockage (allows for 55 ft boat) & is primely situated towards the end of the Isle. The flexible floorplan flows perfectly & includes large appealing entertaining areas with formal living & dining room, home office/library plus large family room which opens to the kitchen (all water facing). Impact glass windows & doors provide for abundant natural light. There is one bedroom on the lower level and four expansive bedroom suites on the second level. The Master is privately located & offers a spa style bathroom and large closets. Available for a quick closing to enjoy the perfect SoFlo waterfront lifestyle this spring.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

5315 Clearsite Street

Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom 2-bath turnkey family home nestled on a family-friendly, tree-lined street in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in South Torrance. Seaside Ranchos is secluded, but conveniently located near the beaches, the lively Riviera Village, Del Amo Mall, short course golfing at Sea-Aire and youth baseball at TABB as well as the best schools in the area.
TORRANCE, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

2 Story Home on Lake - Near Beaches, Charleston. Mt Pleasant, SC - $1,200,000

Welcome home to 1029 Wharf Indigo Place. This very spacious two-story home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and beautiful refinished pine floors throughout the downstairs. New Quartz countertops in the kitchen, with a new electric cooktop, oven and microwave. Master suite is located on the first floor with a sitting area and updated bath. There are two additional bedrooms on the second floor with their own baths. Unfinished room over the garage has many possibilities!! Screened porch and deck overlooking the lake. Located close to beaches, shopping, restaurants, and historic downtown Charleston.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
luxuryrealestate.com

Secluded Spanish Estate in Vero Beach, FL USA

Courtesy of Matilde G. Sorensen of Dale Sorensen Real Estate. VERO BEACH, FL USA - Completely remodeled in 2013, this exceptional home is located in historic Riomar. In the main house you will find 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a gourmet kitchen and 1,000+ bottle wine cellar, accompanied by wide-plank wood floors. The master suite features a gas fireplace, large island closet, and lanai with vaulted ceilings and fireplace overlooking the stunning saltwater pool and putting green. This residence comes with a full house generator plus a 1 bedroom, 1 bath full guest house. All within walking distance to beaches and dining. Sizes approximate and subject to error.
VERO BEACH, FL
Richmond.com

7836 Arbor Ponds Ter, New Kent, VA 23124

No need to wait for new construction when this beautifully upgraded home is ready now in the sought after neighborhood of The Arbors of New Kent Winery. The stunning country front porch welcomes you home. First floor Office or formal living room. Formal Dining Room is large enough for all your holiday gatherings. The stone fireplace in the Great Room provides that WOW factor you're looking for. The light & bright Eat-In Kitchen has an oversized Granite island, upgraded cabinets & features gas cooking. The back door opens up to an oversized deck, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find an open Loft bonus room, that could be a media room, kids playroom or home office. Primary Bedroom is fit for a King and features a trey ceiling & spacious walk-in closet. Primary Bathroom completes the suite w upgraded large bath & glass enclosed shower. Two additioal bedrooms & hallway bathroom upstairs. 2nd floor laundry room, washer & dryer convey. You don't want to miss this opportunity to live near New Kent Winery. Conveniently located just off I-64. Approx 20 minutes to Richmond, less than 30 minutes to Williamsburg outlets. The Arbors at New Kent Winery is a great place to call home!
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Richmond.com

2330 Castleford Ter, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Your buyers will love this wonderful 2.2 acre lot surrounded by so much privacy and nature! Lovely home offers gracious kitchen w/ upgraded finishes, loads of seating w/bar area and larger eat in area, & adjoining morning room surrounded by windows. Formal dining room has stylish finishes and is open to a formal living room currently used as a game room space. Gatherings will be cozy in this family room setting with beautiful custom bookcases and a stone wood burning fireplace for the chilly winter evenings. This home is perfect for entertaining w/ the extra rec room on 2nd level with separate stair case off family room. 2nd level includes primary bedroom, three extra bedrooms, & a smaller bedroom that gives great access to 3rd level suite. Complete renovation on guest bath is a real winner w/latest finishes. Delightful two tier deck sets the stage for this inground pool w/surrounding deck, new liner and newer cover....photos included showcase the summer scene for this rear yard! Newer fencing (2017), encapsulated crawl space, maintenance free windows. Make Salisbury your home with the great location to shopping, commute patterns, and top performing school districts!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
thexunewswire.com

2790 Morningridge Drive,

2790 Morningridge 4BR/2.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous newly constructed home? We can make you dreams come true!! We have a newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in bedrooms, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
domino

Real-Estate Agents Think These Are the 3 Most Enticing Home Features

When you’re looking for a new home, you probably have at least a few specific must-haves in mind. Location might be the deal breaker, or perhaps you need a house with a big yard. However, there are a couple things that nearly everyone can agree on—at least according to brokers. A study from January 2020, by real-estate company Point2Homes, sifted through a whopping 1.2 million listings to find the most-used keywords, and across all price points, the top three remained the same: granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2330 Payne Terrace SE

A special Holiday listing! Beautifully remodeled semi-detached historic townhouse, situated in a quiet and charming neighborhood. The home is located in one of the very few Cul-de-sacs in Washington DC! It features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, new finishes, appliances, HVAC and a tankless water heater! This newly remodeled home was designed by a local high-end residential Architectural Designer with an open concept floor plan providing abundant natural light, modern recessed lighting, and new hardwood floors. A spacious beautifully designed kitchen features large, high-end marble counters and waterfall bar island, stainless steel appliances and integrated dining area. Upper level master suite and bedroom are spacious and equipped with built-in closets and a master bathroom skylight! Main bathroom is tastefully designed with modern finishes. The design offers both comfort and flexibility! The house is a 10 minute walk from the Anacostia Metro Station, minutes walking distance from numerous amenities, 11th Street Bridge Park, public transportation as well as plenty of shopping and dining options such as Starbucks, Bus Boys & Poets, Capital One Cafe. It is just one block away from the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site. Close proximity to Anacostia Park and Rec Center, grocery stores, major commuter routes, Navy yard, Capitol hill, Eastern Market, MGM, National Harbor and more.
WASHINGTON, DC
luxuryrealestate.com

New On The Market Magnificent Waterfront Villa With Direct Access To The Sea

GENOA, ITALY - IB International Real Estate, a nationally recognized luxury real estate agency, is pleased to share with the network their latest acquisition: MAGNIFICENT WATERFRONT VILLA WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE SEA, ITALY. Address: Cipressa. Location: Liguria, Italy. List Price: POA. Agent: Eva Brunelli. MAGNIFICENT WATERFRONT VILLA WITH DIRECT...
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

10124 Berrymeade Hills Ter, Henrico, VA 23060

This cute Colonial located in a quiet Glen Allen cul-de-sac is a must-see! Not lacking curb appeal this bright and inviting home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The first floor hosts a cozy living room, formal dining room, laundry room, half bath and a large eat in kitchen. The eat-in kitchen offers a generous amount of cabinet space and a brand-new dishwasher. On the second floor you will find a large primary bedroom with an ensuite and completed with walk in closet, as well as 2 additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. The back deck and the large fenced-in backyard are perfect for entertaining.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
WRAL

Redefining the Triangle's luxury market

This is part of an ongoing series: What is Making the Triangle Area so Desirable?. There is a symbiotic relationship between wealth and real estate. According to a report produced by WealthEngine, Wealth-X and The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (ILHM), there has been an 180% increase in luxury property ownership in a mere three-year period. The volume of wealth in the country has grown in part due to the cryptocurrency boom and surging stock markets, paired with soaring real estate prices and low interest rates. This has subsequently allowed individuals to borrow and save more, fueling a strong real estate market across the nation and across the Triangle.
DURHAM, NC
Robb Report

Forget Neutrals. This Colorful, One-of-a-Kind Montecito Home Just Sold for $10.5 Million.

Tired of the neutral decor trend? Not only is this mini-estate in the Sycamore Canyon area of Montecito swaddled both inside and out in every shade of the rainbow, but it also carries a colorful past. Once home to the late Santa Barbara artist Standish Backus—probably best known as the official civilian artist on Admiral Byrd’s landmark 1950s expedition to the South Pole—this one-of-a-kind spread was built in 1999 and designed by Tom Meaney, in what the local master architect has referred to as a “tropical plantation” style. Originally listed back in May by Backus’ daughter Virginia—who subsequently owned the place with her...
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

6904 Burnell DR

OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY 1.14 from 4-7 PM- Situated in the quiet heart of University Hills is 6904 Burnell Drive; a stunning mid-century modern 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom single-story home. Just 15 minutes from Downtown Austin and a stone’s throw away from the growing Mueller area; the home features a huge private backyard, a lovely outdoor deck, and a cozy living area with its original stone fireplace!
AUSTIN, TX

