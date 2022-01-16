1735 Triangle Palm TER

No need to wait for new construction when this beautifully upgraded home is ready now in the sought after neighborhood of The Arbors of New Kent Winery. The stunning country front porch welcomes you home. First floor Office or formal living room. Formal Dining Room is large enough for all your holiday gatherings. The stone fireplace in the Great Room provides that WOW factor you're looking for. The light & bright Eat-In Kitchen has an oversized Granite island, upgraded cabinets & features gas cooking. The back door opens up to an oversized deck, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find an open Loft bonus room, that could be a media room, kids playroom or home office. Primary Bedroom is fit for a King and features a trey ceiling & spacious walk-in closet. Primary Bathroom completes the suite w upgraded large bath & glass enclosed shower. Two additioal bedrooms & hallway bathroom upstairs. 2nd floor laundry room, washer & dryer convey. You don't want to miss this opportunity to live near New Kent Winery. Conveniently located just off I-64. Approx 20 minutes to Richmond, less than 30 minutes to Williamsburg outlets. The Arbors at New Kent Winery is a great place to call home!

NEW KENT COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO