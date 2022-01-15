ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Fire Departments Remind Residents To Keep Fire Hydrants Clear Of Snow

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local fire departments have a reminder for residents as the winter storm system approaches. The Volunteer Fireman’s Association of Liberty Borough posted...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead asking residents to 'adopt' a fire hydrant

(Moorhead, MN) -- The City of Moorhead is looking for 'Hydrant Heros' to keep community fire hydrants clear of debris, ice and snow. The Adopt-A-Hydrant program is looking for volunteers to help keep the more than 2,000 fire hydrants within the city clear and easily accessible for first responders. The program asks volunteers to keep a 3ft clearing in all directions around the hydrant and a cleared path connected to the street.
MOORHEAD, MN
q13fox.com

Cold weather, snow keeps Eastside Fire & Rescue busy

NORTH BEND, Wash. - While rain melted snow in some parts of King County, in North Bend and other locations with higher elevations, the snow continued to fall on Sunday and Monday. Members of Eastside Fire and Rescue’s mobile integrated care team spent a good chunk of Monday going door-to-door...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington Fire Department reminds safety when using space heaters

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cold temperatures are adding to a rise in electrical use as people look to stay warm from the cold. Many people use spacer heaters or electric blankets to provide an extra bit of warmth to their homes on a chilly night. However, the Bloomington Fire...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WFMJ.com

Homeowners reminded to shovel snow from hydrants

While you're worrying about whether or not you'll be able to find your driveway or sidewalk under Monday's snow, area fire departments are worrying about being able to find fire hydrants near your home. Area fire departments are reminding members of the community to remove snow from hydrants so firefighters...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Hydrant#Snows#Kdka
theperrychief.com

City of Perry reminds residents of snow ordinance

No person shall park any vehicle on any public street, alley, or city-owned off-street parking area during a snow emergency unless the snow has been removed with the streets fully open and the snow has ceased to fall. A snow emergency shall be defined as any accumulation of snow in the amount of one-half inch or more.
PERRY, IA
Sun-Gazette

City codes department reminds everyone to clear sidewalks

The Williamsport City Bureau of Codes has reminded residents and business owners to clear sidewalks of snow and ice, with insurance companies adding it is also best to prevent injuries and lawsuits. City codes requires the owner of any building fronting on any street or alley of the city and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
khqa.com

6 fires during Quincy Fire Department's Keep the Wreath Red program

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy firefighters responded to half a dozen house fires during its Keep the Wreath Red program. The program ran from Nov. 25, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021. The goal was to increase awareness of fire safety during the holiday season. The fires were due to...
QUINCY, IL
WWLP

Ludlow Fire Department releases open burning information for residents

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)- A reminder now from firefighters on open burning season which is set to begin Saturday and run through May 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Open burning will start January 15. Ludlow Fire Department sent us this information. According to the Ludlow Fire Department, air quality conditions must be acceptable. Open […]
LUDLOW, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Keeps Falling

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow has been falling for several hours now, and the winter storm warning remains in place for all of Western Pennsylvania and the Tri-State area through 1 p.m. Monday. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo: KDKA Weather Center) We’re seeing snow and, in some spots to the south and southeast, still some freezing rain and sleet mixing and alternating with snow. Those areas will transition over to all snow through the evening as temperatures drop through the evening, and with the precipitation helping to cool the air further. (Photo: KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Residents, PennDOT Prepare For Bitter Cold, Measurable Snow In Approaching Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation said Saturday it is ready for Sunday’s incoming storm, with a plan to cover any staffing issues caused by COVID. Right now, it’s not the snow people are talking about — it’s the freezing cold. With temperatures this low, people in Philadelphia are cutting to the chase. “I don’t like the cold because it’s too cold freezing,” one person told CBS3. The cold weather not freezing plans Saturday night as Eyewitness News caught up with people at the Acme on City Avenue. “I’ll tell you my business. I’m coming from Jersey just running errands with my mom,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Fire department responds to crash

The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Renrut Road early Sunday morning, Jan 2. The driver of the pick-up truck ran off the road and struck a tree. No further details were available as of press time.
KENBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy