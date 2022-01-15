ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills safety Micah Hyde goes full Willie Mays with incredible over-the-shoulder interception

By Ryan Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pV6J_0dmySurw00

Just call Micah Hyde the "Say Hey-ayyyyyyy-ayyyyyyyy-ayy! kid."

(See Buffalo Bills "Shout" song history here .)

The Buffalo Bills safety stole a touchdown from the New England Patriots in the first quarter of their AFC Wild-Card game on Saturday.

New England was driving and quarterback Mac Jones heaved a pass intended for wide receiver Nelson Agholor into the end zone. It wasn't a bad throw. Agholor had cornerback Levi Wallace beat but Hyde swooped in for an extraordinary diving over-the-shoulder interception.

The Bills capitalized, marching 80 yards for Josh Allen's second touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to take a 14-0 lead.

Bills report card: Offense has perfect game with 7 straight TDs as Buffalo buries Patriots

Maiorana: Bills, Josh Allen utterly dominate Patriots to turn the tables on Bill Belichick

More: Who would Buffalo Bills play in next round of the playoffs? It could be Chiefs or Bengals

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills safety Micah Hyde goes full Willie Mays with incredible over-the-shoulder interception

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Willie Mays
The Spun

Look: Pregame Photo Of Bills TE Is Going Viral

Bills tight end Dawson Knox doesn’t care how cold it’s going to be in Buffalo on Saturday night. He was sleeveless as he was warming up for the Bills wild card game against the Patriots. The feel-like temperature is expected to be -3 while the actual temperature won’t...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Afc Wild Card#Cbs#Chiefs
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Bold Statement On Bills Rivalry After Blowout Loss

Adrian Phillips believes the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are closer than Saturday’s lopsided scoreline would indicate. In fact, the veteran Patriots safety said Monday there is no gap between his team and the AFC East rival Bills, who are moving on to the divisional round after routing New England 47-17 on wild-card weekend.
NFL
CBS Boston

Ups And Downs: Patriots Completely Dominated By Bills In Embarrassing Wild Card Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — So this is how the rest of the NFL felt for 20 years. The Patriots’ return to the postseason after a one-year absence was short-lived, as New England fell to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game in Orchard Park. Early-round playoff games were merely a formality for the Patriots during the Tom Brady era, but it’s a bit different with Mac Jones under center. The Patriots were completely dominated by the superior Bills on just about every front on Saturday night. Let that simmer for a minute. The superior Bills. The team that New England pummeled for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills’ Playoff Performance

It’s time to start taking Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills seriously, in case you weren’t already. The Bills looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender in a 47-17 blowout of the New England Patriots on Saturday night. It was so much more than a postseason win. The...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

NFL announces day, time for Chiefs-Bills Divisional Round

With their 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The No. 2-seeded Chiefs will meet the No. 3-seeded Buffalo Bills after the Bills defeated the New England Patriots 47-17 in their playoff game on Saturday night. As...
NFL
Syracuse.com

Stefon Diggs remembers iconic photo after Bills loss to Chiefs last year; Here’s what McDermott told him after

In the minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game last season, Stefon Diggs remained on the field to watch the celebration. He stayed there until Bills coach Sean McDermott left the locker room and came out to the field to console his All Pro receiver, who wanted to remember what it felt like in that moment.
NFL
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

1K+
Followers
589
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy