Firefighters contain grass fire burning northwest of Fort Collins

By Fort Collins Coloradoan
 6 days ago

A 10-acre grass fire broke out northwest of Fort Collins on Saturday.

The fire was 100% contained as of about 10:38 p.m. Saturday, according to the Livermore Fire Protection District.

The fire district first tweeted about the fire at 4 p.m. Saturday, stating the fire was burning near the Virginia Dale church, which is located about 35 miles away from Fort Collins on U.S. Highway 287.

U.S. 287 was closed for a portion of the day as a result but reopened by 6 p.m., according to the Livermore fire district.

Poudre Fire Authority, Wellington Fire Protection District and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office assisted, according to the Livermore fire district.

