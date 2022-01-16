ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

HIGHLIGHTS: Wild game in the Dome with Syracuse and Florida State!

By Jonathan Singh
cnycentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — The freezing temperatures kept thousands of...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is buying "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future. The deal announced by Microsoft on Tuesday, its biggest-ever and set to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Schumer tees up showdown on voting rights, filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to bring the months-long fight over voting rights to a head, paving the way for a showdown on the legislative filibuster. Schumer, from the Senate floor, moved to formally end debate on voting legislation that combines the Freedom to Vote Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Florida, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
State
Florida State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Wild Game#The Dome#Cny Central#Su#Seminoles

Comments / 0

Community Policy