HIGHLIGHTS: Wild game in the Dome with Syracuse and Florida State!

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is buying "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future. The deal announced by Microsoft on Tuesday, its biggest-ever and set to...
WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days."
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to bring the months-long fight over voting rights to a head, paving the way for a showdown on the legislative filibuster. Schumer, from the Senate floor, moved to formally end debate on voting legislation that combines the Freedom to Vote Act,...
Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. believes that Russia could carry out an attack on Ukraine “at any point,” underscoring the immediacy of the threat. “Our view is this is an extremely dangerous situation. We're now at a stage where Russia...
More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff, following a high-level law enforcement conference call led by FBI director Christopher Wray, notes of which were obtained by CBS News. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen who is believed to...
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday that they will kill about 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after several tested positive for the coronavirus at a pet store where an employee was also infected. The city will also stop the sale of hamsters and the import of...
Legendary actor Betty White, who died on New Year's Eve, would have turned 100 years old on Monday. To celebrate White's birthday, her assistant shared one of the last photos ever taken of the Hollywood icon. "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty," White's assistant,...
