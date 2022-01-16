ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas scores 26, leads Alcorn St. over Texas Southern 73-72

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Justin Thomas had 26 points, Lenell...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

FOX Sports

Dorsey scores 12 off bench to lead Navy over Boston U 72-65

BOSTON (AP) — Patrick Dorsey had 12 points off the bench to lead Navy to a 72-65 win over Boston University on Sunday. Jaylen Walker had 11 points for the Midshipmen (12-5, 5-1 Patriot League), who won for a fourth straight time on the road. Sukhmail Mathon scored a...
BOSTON, MA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Notre Dame wins at Howard 71-68 in MLK Classic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points, Nate Laszewski had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat Howard 71-68 on Monday in the MLK Classic. Notre Dame led 67-56 before turning it over four times in five possessions, while Howard scored 10 straight. Cormac Ryan ended the Irish’s drought with two free throws with 41.5 seconds left for a three-point lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 13 Georgia women hand Missouri first loss at home, 72-62

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as No. 13 Georgia became the first visiting team to earn a win at Missouri this season, using a strong finish to post a 72-62 victory over the Tigers Monday night. Georgia has struggled at the...
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Sturtz scores 16 to lift Drake past S. Illinois 60-59

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Garrett Sturtz had 16 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 60-59 win over Southern Illinois on Monday night. Tucker DeVries had 14 points for Drake (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added seven rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Shaka after MU's 73-72 win over Seton Hall

Proud of our guys for hanging in there despite a lot of adversity over the course of the game…I think …SH very good team. Very difficult to defend….and very smart and veteran…experience…tough…and[ #21] Obiagu I don’t know who the best big is in the league. So many good bigs in the conference…he is right up there…the way he changed the game defensively was a huge factor… I thought our guys did a better job of figuring it out late in the 2h……1H we had it going off…but they stymied us to start 2H…the best about our team is that we fought thru frustration…when ball was not going if. And continued to guard even though we did not Reb the ball well…we continued to guard…we made them miss enough in 2H to win the game…
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Smith scores 23 to carry Denver over Kansas City 63-55

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tevin Smith had a season-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Denver snapped its 10-game road losing streak, defeating Kansas City 63-55 on Monday night. Jordan Johnson had 17 points for Denver (7-14, 3-5 Summit League). He also had seven turnovers but only three...
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Von Oelhoffen's clutch 3-pointer sparks Oregon State women

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday. Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen's second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win.
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Oregon beats UConn for another top 10 win

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points as Oand eight rebounds as Oregon beat No. 9 UConn 72-59 on Monday. Sedona Prince added 14 points as Oregon (10-5) won its second game against a top-10 team in three days. The Ducks defeated seventh-ranked Arizona 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Trammell carries Seattle past California Baptist 92-85 in OT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 25 points as Seattle defeated California Baptist 92-85 in overtime on Monday night. Trammell scored eight points in the extra period, hitting 5 of 7 from the line in overtime and 4 of 6 3-pointers in the game. He added seven assists and six rebounds.
BASKETBALL

