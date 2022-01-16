ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen scores 41 points, New Mexico State wins 77-63

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen matched his career-high with...

lascrucesbulletin.com

Allen amazes, drops in 41 during NM State's 77-63 win over Abilene Christian

If people in and around the Las Cruces area did not know why Teddy Allen went by the nickname "Teddy Buckets," they probably do now. Few one-man scoring performances in the Pan American Center were as memorable as the one Allen put on inside the Aggies' home Saturday night as the Phoenix, Ariz., product matched his career high by pumping in 41 points on a 13-of-20 showing from the field to lead NM State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian.
LAS CRUCES, NM
New Mexico State
Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
Von Oelhoffen's clutch 3-pointer sparks Oregon State women

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday. Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen's second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win.
McCollum returns, scores 16 points in Blazers' 98-88 win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 16 points in his first game back from a collapsed lung, Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points and a season-best 22 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 98-88 Monday night. McCollum missed 17 games over six weeks after being...
IWU grinds out win at MVNU to stay perfect in league

The Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team continued its best start to a Crossroads League season since 2010-11 with a win at Mt. Vernon Nazarene on Saturday. The Wildcats saw a 60-45 lead with just over 12 minutes to play in the game turn into 71-69 deficit with 5:22 remaining. But after trailing for only 32 seconds, No. 7 IWU withstood a stout challenge from the host Cougars the rest of the way to claim an 88-85 win and move to 8-0 in league play.
Oregon beats UConn for another top 10 win

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points as Oand eight rebounds as Oregon beat No. 9 UConn 72-59 on Monday. Sedona Prince added 14 points as Oregon (10-5) won its second game against a top-10 team in three days. The Ducks defeated seventh-ranked Arizona 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.
