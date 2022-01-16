ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Allen hits Dawson Knox again, Bills up 14-0

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills offense looks just fine on Saturday night. After driving 70 yards for a touchdown to open the game, the Bills went 80 yards on their second drive to extend their lead to 14-0...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley: For The Patriots … That Was Embarrassing

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Things change quickly in the NFL. But not like this. When the Patriots visited the Bills a little over a month ago, they bullied the home team so badly that local reporters were left to ask veteran defensive leaders if they were embarrassed by what had just happened. This time around, the story was flipped completely. Only this time, the Patriots didn’t face any questions about being embarrassed. Because it didn’t need to be asked. Longtime captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty volunteered that description on his own. Devin McCourty: “Embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/vW01J1dQ0j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16,...
NFL
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s shoutout to Bills Mafia after dominating Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are heading to the Divisional Round after taking down the New England Patriots in their Wild Card showdown on Saturday. Sure enough, star quarterback Josh Allen didn’t forget to give credit to those who made it possible for them: the Bills Mafia. Buffalo’s home fans made...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Patriots#American Football
NESN

Bills Fans Won’t Like This Patriots Cornerback’s Pregame Instagram Post

Jonathan Jones won’t be suiting up Saturday night in Buffalo, but the New England Patriots cornerback still managed to land a shot on Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Jones, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in October, commemmorated Saturday night’s Pats-Bills playoff game by sharing photos of himself leveling Allen on Instagram.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots-Bills takeaways: Josh Allen ends Pats' season with epic performance

The New England Patriots got absolutely destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Right from the start, the Bills dominated in all three phases en route to a 47-17 win to end the Patriots' season. It's the second-largest defeat in Patriots playoff history (post-AFL/NFL merger). Super Bowl XX remains the most lopsided postseason loss for New England (46-10 to the Chicago Bears).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

In Josh Allen, Bills have perfect QB to keep bedeviling Bill Belichick, Patriots

Bill Belichick has long been the quarterback whisperer as his Patriots dominated the AFC East and the conference as.a whole. But taming a hoss as talented as the Bills' Josh Allen is proving to be a difficult task. And Allen isn't going anywhere. He's a big, strong-armed, fast-moving obstacle to Belichick reviving New England's dynasty without Tom Brady.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL divisional round odds: Chiefs slight favorites over Bills as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen battle again

Super Wild Card Weekend had a little bit of everything. We saw the Cincinnati Bengals snap a 31-year drought, the Buffalo Bills destroy a divisional rival in the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers score the lone upset with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. We also saw a few blowouts. This year wasn't good evidence as to why expanding the playoffs is a good idea, as both No. 7 seeds lost by at least 16 points. And we still have one more historic game on Monday night between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams for the right to face Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers.
NFL
Reuters

Josh Allen throws for 5 TDs as Bills maul Patriots

EditorsNote: Patriots quote added; Also new 3rd/4th grafs. Josh Allen passed for 308 yards and five touchdowns as the third-seeded Buffalo Bills dominated the visiting New England Patriots 47-17 in an AFC wild-card matchup on Saturday night in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen (21-of-25 passing) guided the Bills to touchdown drives...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Josh Allen tosses 5 touchdowns to lead Bills over Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.
NFL
ESPN

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes set up divisional showdown with Bills, Josh Allen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will meet for the fourth time in two seasons in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET), this time with each of their respective teams on an offensive roll. Mahomes...
NFL
cnycentral.com

Josh Allen and Bills crush Patriots in dominating playoff performance 47-17

In a dominating performance from the opening kickoff, the Bills crushed the New England Patriots to advance to the AFC Divisional round. Josh Allen played a game that was about as close to perfect as you can get in the NFL. He led the Bills on touchdown drives the first 7 times they had the football en route to the best playoff game of his career.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy