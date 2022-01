If there’s still a drought in California, word didn’t reach Mitchell Canyon. One of the Bay Area’s best seasonal hikes is in full bloom — and flow — right now, mid-January 2022, in the middle of a feast-or-famine storm season. The Falls Trail Loop is 7.6 miles — 9.5 if you take a wrong turn like we did — and has a high point of 1,637 feet, a 1,063-foot climb (without the bonus miles).

