Suffice to say, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was not happy with the Spartans’ performance in a 64-62 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats. Izzo said after the game that he felt Northwestern was just more physical all game than his Michigan State team. And it showed in the box score: Northwestern out-rebounded Michigan State, 40-35, and the Wildcats managed 17 offensive rebounds to Michigan State’s eight. Furthermore, the Spartans were sloppy all game, committing 17 total turnovers, seven more than the Wildcats. In what ended up being a two-point game, those mistakes were critical for Izzo’s team — so perhaps the frustration was justified.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO