BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Omicron variant continues to surge, at-home COVID test kits remain scarce. To help, each Saturday through January, the Baltimore City Health Department is distributing free at-home rapid tests at all 22 Enoch Pratt Free Library locations. “We’re trying to increase our supply of test kits to meet the demand,” said Adena Greenbaum with the Baltimore City Health Department. Elizabeth Cerbara picked up a test just to be on the safe side. “I think because I felt it was the responsible thing to do. I think I don’t know any other way to be part of a solution, so...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO