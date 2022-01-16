ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Micah Hyde steals Mac Jones touchdown pass on an absurd, diving interception in the end zone

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde earned his All-Pro honors early in Saturday’s playoff game against the New England Patriots, recording one of the most incredible interceptions of the 2021 NFL season.

After Josh Allen led a game-opening touchdown drive to give Buffalo an early 7-0 lead, the Patriots were responding quickly. Mac Jones moved New England’s offense 53 yards down the field in eight plays, setting up a 1st and 10 at the Bills’ 34-yard line.

The rookie quarterback went deep to Nelson Agholor, seemingly having a perfect touchdown strike to tie the game. But Hyde dove in, making a diving grab in the air right before the football dropped into Agholor’s arms.

Hyde’s absurd interception took a potential touchdown and a tie game off the board. Landing in the end zone, he gave Buffalo’s offense the football right back at its 20-yard line. Buffalo promptly responded with its second touchdown drive, taking a 14-point lead in the first quarter.

It could prove to be one of the biggest plays in the game, completely swinging momentum in the rubber match between these two rivals.

