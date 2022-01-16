KCPD investigating suspicious death in 7300 block of Wabash

UPDATE, Jan. 16, 3:54 p.m. | The deceased woman has been identified as Mackenzie Hopkins, 24.

The juvenile who was in critical condition is now in serious but stable condition. Police said doctors are confident she will continue to improve.

Investigation into the cause of Hopkins' death continues.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 7300 block of Wabash.

Officers were called to a residence in the area for a welfare call at 6 p.m.

The caller had not been able to contact their family who lived in the residence and was concerned.

Upon arrival, police found an adult female and a juvenile female inside. They were unresponsive with unknown injuries, according to police.

Once emergency medical services arrived, the adult female was declared deceased.

The juvenile female was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition, according to KCPD.

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death. They will process the scene and canvass neighbors with crime scene investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or anonymously through the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

