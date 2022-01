GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TRINITY HEALTH UNION CONTRACT: On Monday, nearly 100 Trinity Health-Mercy employees and community members gathered to demand a fair contract. A deadline for the contract negotiations has been set for Jan. 31. If a fair contract has not been agreed upon by that date, workers say they are "prepared to authorize their bargaining committee to do what is necessary to win a fair contract."

