Intracoastal boat crash in Highland Beach results in injuries

A Saturday afternoon boating accident on the Intracoastal resulted in injuries in Highland Beach, the mostly residential seaside town between Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

The lead investigating agency, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, could not be reached Saturday or Sunday to confirm how many injuries or how many boats were involved.

But on Saturday, Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella confirmed that “We did respond to a boating crash in the Intracoastal ... today with injuries. The call came in at 2:13 ... at 3310 South Ocean Boulevard in Highland Beach.”

Delray Beach Fire Rescue provides services for Highland Beach and was one of three agencies to respond along with units from Highland Beach Police and Boca Raton Police.

The street address where the initial call came from is near the Seagate of Highland condominium, where a unit from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office was seen.