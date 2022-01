Senior Michael Salvatore made two 3-pointers and six free throws on the way to a career-high 34 points to lead Middlesex to a victory on the road over Metuchen, 64-55. Stephen Young tallied 10 points with eight made free throws while Tommy Lavornia added 10 points for Middlesex (5-8), which has won two of its last three games, bouncing back from a loss at the hands of South Plainfield in its last game on Wednesday.

METUCHEN, NJ ・ 50 MINUTES AGO