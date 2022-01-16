Ashland Police asking for help finding missing teen
ASHLAND, Va (WRIC) — Ashland Police is asking for help locating a 15-year-old who went missing this afternoon.
Chaeli Baughan, 15, was last seen at the YMCA is Ashland wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She is 4’11” and weighs around 170 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Baughan's whereabouts is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-730-6140.
