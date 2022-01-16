ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Ashland Police asking for help finding missing teen

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qel8K_0dmyOHSR00

ASHLAND, Va (WRIC) — Ashland Police is asking for help locating a 15-year-old who went missing this afternoon.

Chaeli Baughan, 15, was last seen at the YMCA is Ashland wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She is 4’11” and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Baughan’s whereabouts is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-730-6140.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Ashland, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashland Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy