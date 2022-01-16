ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Rodriguez, Zebrowski lead Verona to win at Dennis Gregory Classic - Boys basketball

By Jason Bernstein
 2 days ago
Alex Rodriguez scored a career-high 21 points as Verona defeated Cedar Grove, 55-33, at the Dennis Gregory Classic in at Caldwell...

Boys basketball: Ferrare scores 27 in Montville's win

Montville senior Pat Ferrare scored a career-high 27 points as the team picked up a 69-61 win over Parsippany Hills on Monday in Montville. Ferrare reset his career high three times in January, first with a 20-point game at Roxbury on Jan. 10, followed by a 21-point game five days later at Pequannock. Two days later, Ferrare upped that to 27 in Monday's win.
Roxbury over Morris Knolls - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schabel hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Roxbury pulled out an exciting 50-49 win over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Roxbury trailed by four at halftime but rallied to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter and outscored Morris Knolls 13-12 in the final period to improve to 3-7.
