Stabbing at Seaport Village leaves man in serious condition
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man in his late teens or early 20s was stabbed during an altercation at Seaport Village, Harbor Police said Saturday.
Two groups got into a fight at about 7:44 p.m. Friday at Seaport Village, and the victim was stabbed in the stomach, Harbor Police Sgt. T.D. De La Pena said.
The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a wound that was not considered to be life-threatening, the sergeant said.
No suspects were in custody as of Saturday morning.
