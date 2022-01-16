ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stabbing at Seaport Village leaves man in serious condition

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man in his late teens or early 20s was stabbed during an altercation at Seaport Village, Harbor Police said Saturday.

Two groups got into a fight at about 7:44 p.m. Friday at Seaport Village, and the victim was stabbed in the stomach, Harbor Police Sgt. T.D. De La Pena said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition with a wound that was not considered to be life-threatening, the sergeant said.

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday morning.

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

