MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs.

We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’

Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes.

You? Think about it ... and here’s hoping your home never catches fire.

Boise State athletics? That’s easy ... Kellen Moore.

The Prodigy from Prosser is the prized possession of Boise State football, the one person who is protected, cherished and worshiped, even 10+ years after he last took a snap for the Broncos.

The man who still looks like a boy has done no wrong, can do no wrong, will do no wrong. He’s the forever GOAT, covered in plastic wrap and coated in Teflon.

This weekend, as the NFL playoffs begin, Moore sits at the crossroads of his career, and Boise State hardcores are pondering his future like he’s one of their own. They want no harm, no angst, nothing but good fortune for their favored son.

But there sits a dilemma for the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and play-caller, a hot commodity in the NFL who’s trying to win a Super Bowl while juggling multiple head-coaching opportunities.

Is Jacksonville the best spot for Moore to launch his head coaching career? Moore and the Jaguars met virtually last week, and if you’re competitive enough to work in the NFL, you’re probably intrigued by a challenge. Thanks a lot, Urban Meyer.

Does Moore focus strictly on the Cowboys this playoff run, or find time to interview with Denver, Minnesota or Miami? All three have requested him — and all three have quarterback challenges that Moore would love to fix.

Does he wait for interview requests from Chicago, Houston or the New York Giants — the other franchises with head coaching vacancies? Again, more intriguing challenges for a QB guru who has Dak Prescott playing the best football of his life.

Does Moore need another year of experience as the offensive coordinator/play-caller in Dallas, or does he wait for the Cowboys to offer him the top job?

Decisions, decisions, decisions for a brilliant football mind that has a history of making brilliant decisions.

The league’s fascination with Moore isn’t new — he’s been courted by NFL teams (and Boise State) since after the 2018 season. He is committed to the professional game, patient and wise beyond his 33 years, but he’s never been courted like this.

Presumably, Moore is leaning on his inner circle during these curious times.

There is family, wife and kids, and a well-respected football-coach father.

There is Chris Petersen, everybody’s favorite and most important football uncle.

There is his agent, the highly regarded David Dunn.

Moore has even leaned on Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a former NFL head coach who reportedly helped Moore with a mock interview before his meeting with the Jaguars. Both Moore and Quinn are candidates for some of the same vacancies.

Good guys helping good guys.

The Cowboys, obviously, are the most interesting piece of this puzzle, and a new report surfaced Saturday that complicates things — in Moore’s favor.

Jason La Canfora, with CBS Sports, reported that “owner Jerry Jones may consider a coaching change should the team fall short of expectations this season,’’ according to sources.

“If this season doesn't end the way Jerry thinks it should, don't be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later. He does not want to lose him,’’ La Canfora quoted one source.

Denver, meanwhile, sticks out for a couple of intriguing reasons: Broncos to Broncos sounds romantic. Geography. There are reports that John Elway or Peyton Manning could be involved as new owners.

Elway and Moore?

Manning and Moore?

I’m guessing most Boise State fans would rubber-stamp that thought right now.

At the end of the day, here in Boise State country, we want nothing but the brightest of futures for the Broncos’ prized possession.

That future includes intriguing opportunities, and instant millions, but the bottom-line choice seems simple and obvious: Moore will be a NFL head coach one day, but it doesn’t have to be right now.

Smart strategy says roll the dice, stay patient, and stick with Dallas, regardless of what happens in these playoffs or job titles.

The Cowboys love Moore.

Moore has thrived with the Cowboys.

Together, there’s hope for championship magic that Moore knows how to create, and what Jones wants more than anything else.

Like ‘em or not, the Cowboys are the NFL’s most prized possession. It makes no sense to throw that away.

Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 95.3 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.