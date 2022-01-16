ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Cam Fowler, Anthony Stolarz placed in COVID protocol

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8Wxc_0dmyNfPY00
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks won’t have John Gibson in net Saturday night, and they won’t have Anthony Stolarz either. The latter has joined the former in the COVID protocol, leaving Lukas Dostal and the recently recalled Olle Eriksson Ek as the two goaltenders on the active roster.

The worries don’t end there, however, as Cam Fowler has also been placed in the COVID protocol. The Ducks have recalled Vinni Lettieri and Greg Pateryn along with Eriksson Ek as they try to fight through this newest outbreak. Brendan Guhle is expected to enter the lineup in Fowler’s place.

Anaheim has lost two in a row and now seven of its last 10, but remains in second place in the Pacific Division. A big part of that is the fact that the Ducks have already played 40 games, meaning they’ll need to get back on track here or risk dropping quickly down the standings.

Stolarz has been exceptional in relief of Gibson this season, posting a .919 save percentage through 13 games. In fact, since arriving in Anaheim in 2019-20, there hasn’t been much to complain about. In 22 appearances, the 27-year-old netminder has posted a .923 save percentage in a Ducks sweater. Dostal and Eriksson Ek, meanwhile, have a combined two games at the NHL level.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks top prospect, No. 3 overall pick Mason McTavish traded in OHL

He’s already played professional hockey for the Anaheim Ducks, San Diego Gulls, and Olten EHC, but now Mason McTavish is heading to Hamilton. The Peterborough Petes have traded the Ducks’ top prospect to the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL, where he will spend the rest of the season and likely close out his junior career. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet was among the first to report a deal was likely for McTavish, with Scott Wheeler of The Athletic confirming it.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks interviewing internal GM candidates

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reported today that the Anaheim Ducks have started the process of interviewing internal options to fill the general manager position, currently filled by assistant GM Jeff Solomon. LeBrun named Solomon, Dave Nonis, and Martin Madden as the candidates they’ve interviewed. The position...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Rangers had 'preliminary' talks with Canadiens about Artturi Lehkonen

The Rangers have been looking to add to their bottom-six group for several weeks now following the season-ending injury to Sammy Blais. It appears that one of the players they’re interested in is Canadiens winger Artturi Lehkonen, as Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports (subscription link) that GM Chris Drury has reached out to Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton to discuss Lehkonen’s availability with those discussions being termed as "preliminary."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Fowler
Person
Vinni Lettieri
Person
Brendan Guhle
Person
Greg Pateryn
Person
Anthony Stolarz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Anaheim Ducks#The Pacific Division
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes make asking price clear for Jakob Chychrun

The Arizona Coyotes were always going to be at the middle of the trade deadline hot stove as they continue their scorched earth rebuild, but it was originally presumed that Jakob Chychrun wouldn’t be included in that teardown. The 23-year-old defenseman is signed to a long-term, reasonable contract and is still obviously young enough to help the Coyotes when they’re ready to compete for the playoffs again.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars defenseman John Klingberg reportedly requests trade

It appears as though a giant wrench has been thrown into John Klingberg’s short-term future. The pending unrestricted free-agent defenseman hasn’t had much progress in contract talks with the Dallas Stars, or at least it hadn’t been reported. Now, The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta says sources have told him that Klingberg has requested a trade from the team.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers' Julien Gauthier enters COVID protocol

The New York Rangers announced that Julien Gauthier entered the COVID protocol, making him unavailable for the next few days at a minimum. The depth forward played just over nine minutes Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights but could now miss Saturday’s match against the Anaheim Ducks and Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings if he tested positive.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow enters COVID protocol

The New York Rangers announced Monday night that forward Barclay Goodrow entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Blueshirts called up forward Anthony Greco from the taxi squad to take his spot on the roster. Goodrow seems to be flourishing with the Rangers. He has seven goals and 10 assists...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks place winger Brandon Hagel, two others in COVID protocol

Prior to their game against Arizona on Thursday, the Blackhawks announced a long list of roster moves necessitated by the placement of three players in COVID protocol — defenseman Erik Gustafsson, winger Brandon Hagel and just-acquired center Sam Lafferty. That resulted in the promotion of defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the taxi squad to the active roster plus the recalls of winger Mike Hardman and defenseman Ian Mitchell from AHL Rockford.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres place Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch in COVID protocol

So much for the Jack Eichel trade already paying off for the Buffalo Sabres. Just a few days after making their Buffalo debuts, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch have both been placed in the COVID protocol. Anders Bjork has entered with them. Krebs and Tuch managed just three games with...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens' Carey Price suffers setback, restarts injury rehab

Montreal Canadiens VP of hockey communications Chantal Machabee issued an update to reporters on Monday, saying that goalie Carey Price suffered a setback and is “essentially starting from scratch in his rehab for his knee,” remaining out indefinitely. Price had knee surgery in late July after the conclusion...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

849
Followers
2K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy