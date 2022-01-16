Ducks' Cam Fowler, Anthony Stolarz placed in COVID protocol

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks won’t have John Gibson in net Saturday night, and they won’t have Anthony Stolarz either. The latter has joined the former in the COVID protocol, leaving Lukas Dostal and the recently recalled Olle Eriksson Ek as the two goaltenders on the active roster.

The worries don’t end there, however, as Cam Fowler has also been placed in the COVID protocol. The Ducks have recalled Vinni Lettieri and Greg Pateryn along with Eriksson Ek as they try to fight through this newest outbreak. Brendan Guhle is expected to enter the lineup in Fowler’s place.

Anaheim has lost two in a row and now seven of its last 10, but remains in second place in the Pacific Division. A big part of that is the fact that the Ducks have already played 40 games, meaning they’ll need to get back on track here or risk dropping quickly down the standings.

Stolarz has been exceptional in relief of Gibson this season, posting a .919 save percentage through 13 games. In fact, since arriving in Anaheim in 2019-20, there hasn’t been much to complain about. In 22 appearances, the 27-year-old netminder has posted a .923 save percentage in a Ducks sweater. Dostal and Eriksson Ek, meanwhile, have a combined two games at the NHL level.