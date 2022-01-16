ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

‘It’s terrible for speeding’: Neighbors say intersection where truck crashed into store is dangerous

By Jake Stofan
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9lyl_0dmyN6nU00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what caused a large truck to crash into a local business Friday night.

It sent five people to the hospital, including two children.

Multiple people in the area told us they often see cars blasting through the intersection of Cahoon Road and West Beaver Street.

They also described Bennett’s Ace Hardware and its owner as staples of the community.

Family members spent all day Saturday putting up a containment structure around the destroyed storefront — the sand truck still jammed into the building.

Video we obtained from a neighbor captured the efforts of first responders as they pulled four victims out of the rubble Friday night.

Among them was the state’s owner Dennis Bennett, whom we were told was still in the ICU as of Saturday afternoon.

We spoke with at least 10 people near the scene.

All said the store and the family that ran it were indispensable to the community, including Melissa McCall.

STORY: Police find body in ‘severe state of decomposition’ near Walmart on Jacksonville’s Southside

“They were really loving helping people. No issues with them. They’d help you with anything they could, I mean they was just good people,” said McCall.

JSO is investigating what led to the crash, but McCall and other residents said the intersection is dangerous.

“Oh, it’s terrible for speeding through here. I mean it’s 35 and they’re doing 50, 60, 70 miles an hour,” said McCall.

The Bennett family understandably declined to speak on camera, but told us they started work on the barrier late Friday night.

Based on what neighbors told us, the Bennett family can rest assured everyone in the community is praying for all those who were injured to make a full and speedy recovery.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
Action News Jax

K-9 sniffs out narcotics during bust at Camden County home

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Now that’s a good boy!. A K-9 is responsible for helping get illegal narcotics off the streets of Camden County in Southeast Georgia. Officials were able to obtain a search warrant for a home the Camden County Drug Task Force had been investigating, and once they were inside the home, K-9 Troger helped sniff out over 13 pounds of Methamphetamine, six ounces of fentanyl, five ounces of heroin and four ounces of cocaine.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Traffic Accident#Icu#Jso#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

8-year-old boy helps to rescue man buried in snow

OTTAWA, Canada — Paramedics in Ottawa publicly thanked an 8-year-old boy for helping to save an elderly man in the snow. The Ottawa Paramedic Service tweeted, “Many thanks to 8 y/o Clayton who located a man who had fallen in deep snow near his house earlier today. The gentleman was almost all covered due to the huge snowfall when Clayton spotted him & notified his parents who activated 9-1-1.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Ice resurfacing machine explodes inside Kentucky ice rink

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A video posted to Twitter shows the shocking moment inside an ice rink when an ice resurfacing machine exploded while skaters were on the ice. Employees were replacing a propane tank on the ice resurfacing machine at the Lexington Ice Center in Lexington, Kentucky, Saturday when a leak caused the explosion, WKYT reported. One of the business’ owners, David Christopher, told the station nobody was injured, and there was no damage caused by the explosion.
LEXINGTON, KY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
82K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy