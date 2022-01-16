Two adults, one child displaced after Huntsville fire

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is buying "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future. The deal announced by Microsoft on Tuesday, its biggest-ever and set to...
A day ahead of the scheduled rollout of free COVID-19 tests distributed by the Biden administration, some Americans are already placing orders for their free deliveries through a form posted by the U.S. Postal Service. The White House announced last week that it would publicly launch the site covidtests.gov on...
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to bring the months-long fight over voting rights to a head, paving the way for a showdown on the legislative filibuster. Schumer, from the Senate floor, moved to formally end debate on the voting legislation, which combines the Freedom to Vote...
Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the U.S. believes that Russia could carry out an attack on Ukraine “at any point,” underscoring the immediacy of the threat. “Our view is this is an extremely dangerous situation. We're now at a stage where Russia...
The NBA's Golden State Warriors have distanced themselves from executive board member and minority owner Chamath Palihapitiya after he repeatedly said he didn't care "about what's happening to the Uyghurs" on a podcast. "As a limited investor who has no day-to-day operating functions with the Warriors, Mr. Palihapitiya does not...
Legendary actor Betty White, who died on New Year's Eve, would have turned 100 years old on Monday. To celebrate White's birthday, her assistant shared one of the last photos ever taken of the Hollywood icon. "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty," White's assistant,...
More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff, following a high-level law enforcement conference call led by FBI director Christopher Wray, notes of which were obtained by CBS News. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen who is believed to...
