Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky visits the Texas A&M Aggies after Tyty Washington Jr. scored 28 points in Kentucky's 107-79 win against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Aggies are 10-0 on their home court. Texas A&M is second in...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO