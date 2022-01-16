ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas scores 26, leads Alcorn St. over Texas Southern 73-72

By The Associated Press
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Justin Thomas had 26 points, Lenell Henry scored the eventual game-winning jumper with 1:41 to play and Alcorn State held off Texas Southern for a 73-72 victory on Saturday. It was Alcorn State's...

