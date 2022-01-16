ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things Following the Bengals' Playoff Win Over Raiders

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've won their first playoff game in 31 years, but Joe Burrow has his sights set on bigger things.

"It's a great win for us, for the city and the organization, but we expected this," Burrow said after the Bengals' 26-19 win over the Raiders. "It's not gonna be a big celebration like it was when we won the division. We took care of business, onto the next round."

Burrow completed 24-of-34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

"This isn't the icing on top of the cake or anything," Burrow said. "This is the cake and we're moving on. This is the playoffs. If you dwell on this one too much, you'll get beat in the next round."

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

