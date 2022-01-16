ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow Leads Bengals Past Raiders 26-19, Cincinnati Ends Playoff Drought

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nwt0q_0dmyKuaG00

CINCINNATI — It might've been a curse or just bad luck. Maybe it was all a coincidence. Maybe it was just a bad stretch in franchise history.

Bengals fans can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday night. They can crack open the HuDey Delight and celebrate a win that was three decades in the making.

The drought is over. Cincinnati has won a playoff game.

The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 at Paul Brown Stadium. It's their first postseason win since Jan. 6, 1991.

Here are some postgame observations:

Jackpot Joey

Call him Jackpot Joey, Joey Franchise or Joe Brrr, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is different.

The 25-year-old didn't flinch in his first postseason start.

Burrow led the Bengals on five-straight scoring drives to start the game.

Cincinnati trailed 3-0 early in the first quarter, but Burrow took the offense on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession to give them the lead for good.

Burrow completed 24-of-34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Chasin Chase

Ja'Marr Chase played like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL on Saturday night. The rookie finished with nine receptions for 116 yards. He also had 23 yards rushing.

Chase made big plays all night long and in crucial situations. This is why the Bengals selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Questionable Decision Making

Zac Taylor called back-to-back runs with 3:29 remaining and a 7-point lead. The Bengals lost one yard on the two plays, which put them in a bad position on 3rd-and-11.

Burrow competed a pass to C.J. Uzomah for seven yards, but the Bengals were forced to punt.

The Raiders drove downfield to Cincinnati's nine yard line, but Germaine Pratt intercepted Derek Carr's pass on fourth down to secure the victory.

Postseason Record

Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts on Saturday night. He also converted both of his extra point attempts.

The four field goals set a new Bengals postseason record.

The rookie has been money for Cincinnati and that continued in cold, windy Paul Brown Stadium with the season on the line.

Bates is Back

Jessie Bates played great against the Raiders, finishing with six tackles and three passes defensed.

He only had four passes defensed all season, which gives Saturday night's performance some context. The 24-year-old might not have been great this year, but he stepped up in big moments and helped Cincinnati win their first playoff game in more than three decades.

Up Next

The Bengals will likely hit the road for a matchup in the divisional round next week. They won't know their opponent until after Sunday's games.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Raiders players who won’t be back next season after Bengals loss

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three players who likely won’t return next season. The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a lot throughout the 2021 season, and they managed to catch fire at the end of the season to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their campaign came to an early end, as they fell 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr Very Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, but Derek Carr and his teammates are still deserving of everyone’s respect. Las Vegas went through a number of difficult situations in 2021, including the firing of their head coach, Jon Gruden, and the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs following his deadly car accident.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Zac Taylor
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals lose key weapon for showdown vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after holding off the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans looming, the Bengals need their defense playing at its best if they want to slow down the rampant Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without a key member of their defensive line for their Divisional Round clash. Per the Bengals’ Twitter account, the team has placed starting DT Larry Ogunjobi on IR.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Cincinnati#American Football
The Spun

Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
NFL
FanSided

Did NFL just admit they screwed Raiders over in playoffs?

The officiating crew from the Raiders-Bengals game won’t work again this postseason. This is after several controversial calls went against Vegas. While the NFL didn’t publicly shame Jerome Boger and his crew for their performance in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, privately is a different story.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy