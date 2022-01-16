Warren Junior Women's League gives gloves to those in need

Teenagers in Rhode Island built a bus shelter for a disabled five-year-old boy after his father appealed for help to stop him getting wet while waiting for the school bus.Ryder Killam, who was born with spina bifida myelomeningocele, often waited 15 minutes for the bus in the wet and cold outside his family home in Bradford. His father Tim would set up a patio umbrella for him while he waited, but it didn’t offer much protection from the wintery New England weather.“The problem is, with the wind and fall weather here in New England, it really didn’t accomplish much unless...

ADVOCACY ・ 25 DAYS AGO