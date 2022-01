Michael Bublé is starting off the year with brand new music and, on Friday, revealed when you’ll be able to hear his next single. Taking to Instagram, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer shared a brief video of him hyping up the song, revealing its title to be “I’ll Never Not Love You,” and discussing the inspiration behind it. Michael admits the track’s name may fudge the rules of grammar slightly because it “is a double negative,” but says he chose it because “I think it makes you feel positive.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO