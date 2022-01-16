ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Man arrested in Brookfield accused of stealing car, kidnapping child

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18J6r3_0dmyKk0E00

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested in Brookfield on Saturday. Police said he was driving a stolen car and is suspected of kidnapping a child.

Officers pulled over Amos Mushatt for having no registration plate. After an investigation, they said the car he was driving was reported stolen in Pennsylvania.

East Liverpool police searching for porch package thief

Police said Mushatt is also suspected of stealing multiple cars in Michigan and Pennsylvania as well as breaking into a Pennsylvania bank.

He is also suspected of kidnapping a child in Michigan. Officers took custody of the child to be reunited with family. They also found alleged stolen property from the bank in the car.

Mushatt was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

3 people shot at RTA Hub; suspects detained

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects are in police custody after three people were shot at the RTA Hub in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting was reported at the RTA Hub on 4 South Main Street at 2:29 p.m. Sergeant Williams with dispatch said three people were arguing on the bus when […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Brookfield Township, OH
Crime & Safety
City
East Liverpool, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WKBN

WKBN

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy