Yorktown, TX

Local Assistant Fire Chief passes away after 50 years of serving his community

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago
Photos are contributed by the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department.

YORKTOWN, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department announced the passing of Assistant Fire Chief Terry Lamprecht. Lamprecht served his community for over 50 years holding many positions in the department.

The Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department released the following statement on their Facebook page:

“He will be missed by all. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

