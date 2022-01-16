Firefighters rescue 16-year-old girl injured on a Montecito hiking trail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Montecito Fire rescued a 16-year-old girl who injured her ankle while hiking with a friend.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Hot Springs Trail.

Crews used an all terrain vehicle to take the injured girl to the waiting ambulance at the trail head.

The department said AMR took her to the hospital for treatment.

(PC: Montecito Fire)

