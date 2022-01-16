ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters rescue 16-year-old girl injured on a Montecito hiking trail

By Lily Dallow
 2 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Montecito Fire rescued a 16-year-old girl who injured her ankle while hiking with a friend.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Hot Springs Trail.

Crews used an all terrain vehicle to take the injured girl to the waiting ambulance at the trail head.

The department said AMR took her to the hospital for treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzVFE_0dmyKdp900
(PC: Montecito Fire)

The post Firefighters rescue 16-year-old girl injured on a Montecito hiking trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Once pronounced dead after a skydiving accident, a Vitalant employee is living proof about the importance of giving blood

A San Luis Obispo man was once pronounced dead following a skydiving accident, but lived after receiving multiple blood donations, Now, many years later, he's not only living proof just how important it is give blood, he's working for Vitalant, where he collects blood on a daily basis. The post Once pronounced dead after a skydiving accident, a Vitalant employee is living proof about the importance of giving blood appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
