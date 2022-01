It was a physical game between the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators on Saturday, to say the least. There were 91 (!!) total hits accounted for in the tilt, with 45 of those attributed to the Bruins who gave the Predators’ game right back to them — getting three penalties compared to Nashville’s two. There was one fight between Derek Forbort and Michael McCarron, and naturally, Brad Marchand had at least two monster hits during the matchup.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO