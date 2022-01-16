Girl collects hundreds of stuffed animals for Marshall Fire victims

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A large tent that was being used as a relief station for victims of the massive Marshall Fire in Boulder County was burglarized a vandalized, organizers say. The donations were being collected and distributed by the Blackbelly restaurant in Boulder.
(credit: Blackbelly)
“We came to our fire relief tent this morning to continue operating a safe zone for families impacted by the wildfires, filling up on supplies, clothing, food, and community love,” restaurant officials stated on Facebook on Monday. “…the tent was found cut open in multiple spots and completely ransacked and trashed inside.”
(credit: Blackbelly)
Organizers were collecting and...
