Girl collects hundreds of stuffed animals for Marshall Fire victims

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly two weeks after the Marshall Fire, residents are still reeling from the enormous impact it’s having on their lives. Paul Williamson was tossing another piece of metal roofing into a pile. “There’s a lot of metal in everything that’s in the house. So I’m pulling all that out and I’m working with a recycler to get that going and take it out and recycle it get paid for the scrap that they recycle for me.” It was a project that took his mind off things in a way. He had a home in Superior’s Original Town, some...

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO