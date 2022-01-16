ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Masten, Northern State outlast USF

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dUrq_0dmyJUnH00

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team continued their success at home, defeating the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon. The win completed a weekend sweep for the Wolves versus the South Division.

THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 79, USF 72
Records: NSU 12-8 (6-6 NSIC), USF 8-7 (4-5 NSIC)
Attendance: 3117

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern trailed at the half, however rallied with 56 points in the final 20 minutes to secure the victory
  • The Wolves shot a game high 42.9% from the floor and 82.9% from the foul line
  • They tallied 36 points in the paint, 16 fast break points, ten points off turnovers, seven second chance points, and seven points off the bench
  • USF edged out NSU in rebounds 35-30, and the Wolves added three assists, one steal, and one block
  • Four Wolves scored in double figures, led by Sam Masten for the second straight evening

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT
Northern continues their home stand next Friday and Saturday versus Upper Iowa and Winona State for the annual I Hate Winter weekend. The Wolves will tip-off in the second game each day, facing the Peacocks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and the Warriors at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Skyforce fall to Memphis at home again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Skyforce have lost two straight including last night’s 8 point setback to the Memphis Hustle at home, and when you include the G-League Showcase part of the season, Sioux Falls is just 1-7 on the year at the Sanford Pentagon. They took on the Memphis Hustle for the second […]
NBA
KELOLAND

Monday night scoreboard – January 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND. High School Boys BasketballDell Rapids 77, Parker 58 Dakota Valley 72, West Sioux 48 Leola/Frederick 63, Wilmot 55 Platte-Geddes 56, Gregory 53 Standing Rock, ND 75, Mobridge-Pollock 70 Tea Area 62, Tri-Valley 29 West Central 67, Baltic 13 High School Girls BasketballBeresford 43, […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
Sioux Falls, SD
College Sports
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana men roll past U-Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (AUGUSTANA) – A 20 point first half from Isaac Fink and a near 20 point second half from Adam Dykman propelled the No. 23 Augustana men's basketball team to an 80-59 win at UMary Saturday in Bismarck, North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Wolves#The South Division#Nsu#Fg#Next Northern#Winona State#Nexstar Media Inc#Keloland Com
KELOLAND

USD men hit 17 3-Pointers in win over Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D.—Mason Archambault scored a career-high 25 points, South Dakota made a Division I era-record 17 three-pointers and the Coyotes cruised to a 105-70 win against Omaha Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
VERMILLION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

No. 10 Viking Wrestling bests No. 21 Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — No. 10 Augustana wrestling defeated No. 21 Northern State in a Thursday night NSIC dual. The Vikings totaled 23 team points and saw seven wrestlers earn victories. Augustana moves to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in NSIC action. Northern State was handed its first NSIC dual loss of the year as the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Three-point barrage paces Jackrabbit Women past Omaha

South Dakota State women's basketball picked up a 72-49 win over Omaha Thursday evening at Baxter Arena to move to 9-8 overall and 5-1 in Summit League contests. The Jackrabbits knocked down 13 3-pointers on 50 percent shooting with eight different players hitting at least one triple.
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

633
Followers
804
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy